Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 67,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

