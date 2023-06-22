Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

