Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.80. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

