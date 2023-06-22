Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

