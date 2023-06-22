Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

