Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF makes up 1.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTH stock opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $107.26 and a 12-month high of $136.24.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.