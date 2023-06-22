Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 613,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 811,942 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.13.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 36,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.