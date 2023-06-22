Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Intuit by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $446.66. The company had a trading volume of 312,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

