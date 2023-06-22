Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

IPG opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

