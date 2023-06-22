Internet Computer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.06 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00013918 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $3.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,867,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,397,434 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

