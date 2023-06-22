Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

