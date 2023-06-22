Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.