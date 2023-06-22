Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total value of $162,741.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

INSP traded up $9.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.01. 518,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.54 and a 200 day moving average of $264.02. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $321.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

