Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Sells 9,965 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 598,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -163.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

