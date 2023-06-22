Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 52,887 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

Snap stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 21,461,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,877,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

