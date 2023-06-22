Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,131 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Shares of RY traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,058. The firm has a market cap of C$173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5114784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.76.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

