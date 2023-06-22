Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 1,981 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
GWRE stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,110. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.27.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
