Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,853,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,328.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

