Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.

On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 755,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $53,071,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $68,518,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

