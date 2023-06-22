Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.