Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,142. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

