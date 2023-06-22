Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases 205,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$203,565.00 ($139,428.08).
Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.
