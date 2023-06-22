Insider Buying: NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Purchases £25,500 in Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lyon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($32,629.56).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.26) on Thursday. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 95.39 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.22 million, a PE ratio of 446.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.98.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.