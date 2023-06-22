Insider Buying: Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE) Insider Buys 162,162 Shares of Stock

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE – Get Rating) insider Philip Mitchell bought 162,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,547.92).

Philip Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Philip Mitchell bought 37,000 shares of Aura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,880.00 ($6,082.19).

Aura Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.39.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

