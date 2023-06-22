Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,765,985.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,669. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

