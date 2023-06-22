Independent Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

ETN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 602,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

