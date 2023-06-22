Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

