IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 75.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 222.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.