IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

