iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.70

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$93.70 and last traded at C$93.61, with a volume of 58449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

iA Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.59.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.4522822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

