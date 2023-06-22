Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) versus Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Financial Comparison

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $16.95 billion 0.79 $170.10 million $4.47 19.52 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.06

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15 Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Husqvarna AB (publ).

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, dealers, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools. This segment serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. It also sells automatic doors to commercial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

