Hurco Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.
Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HURC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
