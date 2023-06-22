HSBC Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
