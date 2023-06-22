HSBC (HSBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/15/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/14/2023 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 763.55 ($9.77) price target on the stock.

6/13/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 900 ($11.52) to GBX 930 ($11.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2023 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.98) price target on the stock.

5/3/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($11.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($11.26) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.98) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 605.45 ($7.75). 6,265,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,758,721. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 680.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 597.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 578.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 3,820.22%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($245,389.64). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

