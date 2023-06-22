H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.02

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 214029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.01.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.