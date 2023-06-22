Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 4.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.68 and last traded at $94.68. 28,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 71,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
