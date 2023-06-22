Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 4.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.68 and last traded at $94.68. 28,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 71,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.