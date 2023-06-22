Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0683 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $160,999.03 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

