HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 27,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 28,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.