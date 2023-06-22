Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Plans GBX 7.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 934 ($11.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 931.07 ($11.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.25). The company has a market capitalization of £73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -221.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.92.
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
