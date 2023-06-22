Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0498

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $38.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.220394 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05130755 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $39,794,801.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

