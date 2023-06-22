Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

