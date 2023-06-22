Head-To-Head Review: Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) and The Competition

Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) is one of 215 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tri City Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A 12.21 Tri City Bankshares Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 365.79

Tri City Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares. Tri City Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tri City Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 986 2756 2731 5 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 514.61%. Given Tri City Bankshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri City Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Dividends

Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tri City Bankshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Tri City Bankshares competitors beat Tri City Bankshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. The company also offers credit and debits cards; and digital banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, merchant services, remote deposit capture, bill pay, payroll, ATM, gift card, telephone banking, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, and investment services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

