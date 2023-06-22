Head to Head Review: 3i Group (TGOPY) versus Its Competitors

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) is one of 1,154 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 3i Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3i Group N/A N/A 39.56 3i Group Competitors $434.13 million $2.31 million 17.43

3i Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 3i Group. 3i Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3i Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3i Group Competitors 1025 4333 5659 81 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3i Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

3i Group presently has a consensus price target of $2,175.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,080.09%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 79.60%. Given 3i Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3i Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

3i Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. 3i Group pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 637.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3i Group N/A N/A N/A 3i Group Competitors 382.06% 7.69% 5.04%

Summary

3i Group rivals beat 3i Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies. The Scandlines segment focuses on delivering long term capital returns. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.