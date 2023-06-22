Head-To-Head Contrast: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Upexi and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.10%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,248.31%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upexi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49% Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 0.88 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Summary

Upexi beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

