Head to Head Comparison: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) vs. Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Basic-Fit and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A Hasbro 2.11% 18.56% 5.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic-Fit 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hasbro 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Basic-Fit and Hasbro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Basic-Fit currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Hasbro has a consensus target price of $75.45, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic-Fit and Hasbro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hasbro $5.86 billion 1.42 $203.50 million $0.86 69.81

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Basic-Fit.

Summary

Hasbro beats Basic-Fit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach. The company was founded by Eric Gerard Wilborts and René Michel Moos in 2003 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels. Its toys and games include action figures, arts and crafts and creative play products, fashion and other dolls, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, sports action blasters and accessories, vehicles and toy-related specialty products, games, and other consumer products; and licensed products, such as apparels, publishing products, home goods and electronics, and toy products. The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading card, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. The Entertainment segment engages in the development, acquisition, production, distribution, and sale of world-class entertainment content, including film, scripted and unscripted television, family programming, digital content, and live entertainment. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as ecommerce retailers; and directly to customer through Hasbro PULSE e-commerce website. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

