Head to Head Comparison: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 1.13 $452.48 million $5.16 2.64 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 28.58% 28.38% 16.39% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.38%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

