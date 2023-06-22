Head-To-Head Analysis: Origin Bancorp (OBK) and The Competition

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 311 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Origin Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.41 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.95 billion $327.86 million 9.69

Origin Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 993 7734 6354 293 2.39

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Origin Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 24.95% 13.07% 1.16%

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp competitors beat Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

