Head to Head Analysis: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) vs. Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Enzo Biochem -64.19% -116.13% -53.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 55.27 Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 0.91 -$18.26 million ($0.93) -2.11

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enzo Biochem. Enzo Biochem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HH&L Acquisition and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

