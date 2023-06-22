Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £148.80 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.40).
Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Katerina Patmore purchased 123 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($192.02).
Harworth Group Stock Performance
LON HWG opened at GBX 112 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £362.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,244.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.75. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.14).
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
