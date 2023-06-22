Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.20 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.20 ($3.09). Approximately 1,621,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,611,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.30 ($3.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.57) to GBX 360 ($4.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £15,498.88 ($19,832.22). 34.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.